MDOT releases five-year plan to fix bridges & roads
A new report from the U.S. Department of Transportation reports Mississippi is the eighth worst state when it comes to the condition of its bridges. MDOT reports there are over 3,700 bridges considered deficient - or in poor condition - across the state.
