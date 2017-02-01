MDOT commissioner: Mississippi roads, bridges a in crisis modea
Mississippi's roads and bridges have reached crisis level, and Transportation Commissioner Tom King wants the Legislature's help to fix them. King said the Legislature is looking at cutting the transportation budget by about $50 million, but it needs about $400 million this year and in the coming years to be able to complete the projects in the pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Thu
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Wed
|Feed the Hungry
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Tue
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Jan 30
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC