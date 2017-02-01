Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, prospects dim
A Mississippi House committee voted Tuesday to create a state lottery, but the proposal faces a tough future with opposition from the Republican House speaker. The Judiciary A Committee on Tuesday changed House Bill 804.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Thu
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Wed
|Feed the Hungry
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Tue
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Jan 30
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC