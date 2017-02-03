Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
Local critics of Mississippi's flag heard the refrain repeatedly from Tupelo's City Council last year: "Go talk to your legislators." Turns out, those flag critics aren't likely to receive the reception they might like from most state senators and representatives of Northeast Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|7 hr
|Profiting Non Pro...
|4
|United customers get temporary relief
|19 hr
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Sat
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Sat
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Sat
|Eating Art
|3
|Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,...
|Fri
|jaden harriell
|1
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|Feb 2
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC