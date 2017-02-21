Jackson has 4th highest rate of HIV infection in nation
While there is no cure for the virus, medical professionals say talking about the problem and explaining how testing works is the best way to get cities like Jackson off of this list. In 2008, the Center of Disease Control estimated nearly 2,000 people were living in Mississippi that didn't know they were HIV positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
