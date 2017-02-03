Internet sales tax bill in limbo afte...

Internet sales tax bill in limbo after initially passing

Read more: The Mississippi Press

House Bill 480 passed the House on Wednesday, despite opposition from some Republicans who said they oppose any new taxes. The bill would enforce sales tax collections for items sold over the internet, and would earmark the money for road and bridge work.

