Inside the only camel dairy east of the Mississippi River

Frank the Camel has become a local celebrity, especially around Christmas time, when owners Tonia and James Godby take him to street festivals, nativity scenes and choir performances across central Mississippi. The Godbys purchased Frank three years ago when James' mother was interested in renting a camel for her church's live nativity scene and the couple found that it cost just as much to buy a baby camel from Texas as it did to rent one for a few hours from Georgia.

