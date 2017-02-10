In Black History Month, memories of struggle come to life: Rich Archbold

Sharon Scott McLucas started her collection with charming Aunt Jemima salt-and-pepper shakers, but it soon was to include chilling items like slave shackles and branding irons and a Ku Klux Klan hooded uniform. Over the years, Sharon and her husband, David, have amassed more than 20,000 items in an amazing collection of artifacts depicting the struggles of African Americans going back to the days of slave ships.

