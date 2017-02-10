In Black History Month, memories of s...

In Black History Month, memories of struggle come to life: Rich Archbold

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Sharon Scott McLucas started her collection with charming Aunt Jemima salt-and-pepper shakers, but it soon was to include chilling items like slave shackles and branding irons and a Ku Klux Klan hooded uniform. Over the years, Sharon and her husband, David, have amassed more than 20,000 items in an amazing collection of artifacts depicting the struggles of African Americans going back to the days of slave ships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 4 Eating Art 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC