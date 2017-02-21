HIV vaccine therapy lets five people control virus without drugs
FIVE people with HIV are currently free of detectable virus - and daily drugs - thanks to a new vaccine-based therapy. Most people with HIV need to take antiretroviral drugs each day to stop the virus from replicating and causing damage to their immune system.
