Free Legal Assistance Available to Mississippi Tornado Survivors at...
Free legal assistance is available beginning Monday, Feb. 13 to survivors of the January severe storms and tornadoes who need help with home repair contracts, counseling on landlord-tenant issues or assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims. Survivors who can't afford to hire a lawyer for their disaster-related legal issues will be matched with Mississippi lawyers who have volunteered to provide free in-person legal help Monday, Feb. 13. Additional in-person legal service hours are planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 17 at: Disaster legal services are available to eligible individuals and households affected by the Jan. 21 severe storms and tornados in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Feb 4
|Eating Art
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC