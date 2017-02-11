Free Legal Assistance Available to Mi...

Free Legal Assistance Available to Mississippi Tornado Survivors at...

Free legal assistance is available beginning Monday, Feb. 13 to survivors of the January severe storms and tornadoes who need help with home repair contracts, counseling on landlord-tenant issues or assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims. Survivors who can't afford to hire a lawyer for their disaster-related legal issues will be matched with Mississippi lawyers who have volunteered to provide free in-person legal help Monday, Feb. 13. Additional in-person legal service hours are planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 17 at: Disaster legal services are available to eligible individuals and households affected by the Jan. 21 severe storms and tornados in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties.

Chicago, IL

