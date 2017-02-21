Eyes on the Prize
Starting in 1961, Mississippi became a testing ground of constitutional principles and of the human spirit, as the civil rights movement concentrated its energies on the right to vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|4 hr
|Reality
|7
|MEC head Wilson stepping down
|Feb 23
|Jr Jack
|1
|Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way
|Feb 14
|No mo Tracy
|7
|Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq...
|Feb 11
|Geezer
|1
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|Feb 8
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Feb 7
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Feb 6
|Our Opinion
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC