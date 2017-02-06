Emmett Till: Infamous 1955 murder was based on a lie

The 1955 murder of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American from Chicago visiting relatives in Mississippi, sent shock waves across the U.S. The acquittal of his two killers at trial and their later admission of guilt in a paid magazine story was a further shock. The brutality of the murder and the blatant disregard for justice were sparks that helped foster the Civil Rights Movement.

