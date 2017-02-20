DeVos Tries to Enlist HBCUs in Her Ideological War
Ben Mathis-Lilley of Slate had an appropriate response to the statement the Trump administration released from Education Secretary of Betsy DeVos after their meeting with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities yesterday. But, first, let's look at the press release: this official 2017 federal government press release celebrates legal segregation on the grounds that the Jim Crow education system gave black students "more options," as if there was a robust competition between HBCUs and white universities for their patronage.
