DeVos Tries to Enlist HBCUs in Her Ideological War

14 hrs ago

Ben Mathis-Lilley of Slate had an appropriate response to the statement the Trump administration released from Education Secretary of Betsy DeVos after their meeting with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities yesterday. But, first, let's look at the press release: this official 2017 federal government press release celebrates legal segregation on the grounds that the Jim Crow education system gave black students "more options," as if there was a robust competition between HBCUs and white universities for their patronage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

