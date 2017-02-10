Denzel Nkemdiche slept through a live radio interview
It's difficult to give this batshit radio spot complete justice, because one half of the interview party is dead asleep while the hosts wonder aimlessly about what the hell is going on. Denzel Nkemdiche, older brother of Robert Nkemdiche, a linebacker who played four years of football for Ole Miss, scheduled a radio interview in Mississippi to promote his, um, new music video, and apparently fell asleep on the phone.
