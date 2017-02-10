Denzel Nkemdiche slept through a live...

Denzel Nkemdiche slept through a live radio interview

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Red Cup Rebellion

It's difficult to give this batshit radio spot complete justice, because one half of the interview party is dead asleep while the hosts wonder aimlessly about what the hell is going on. Denzel Nkemdiche, older brother of Robert Nkemdiche, a linebacker who played four years of football for Ole Miss, scheduled a radio interview in Mississippi to promote his, um, new music video, and apparently fell asleep on the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Cup Rebellion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... 3 hr Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC