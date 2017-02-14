Davis scores career-high 33 as Ole Miss rallies past LSU
Terence Davis scored a career-high 33 points as Mississippi wiped out a nine-point second half deficit Tuesday to defeat LSU 96-76. Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 39-10 in the final 11 minutes to win decisively as Deandre Burnett and Sebastian Saiz had 15 points apiece.
