Consider This is an editorial series ...

Consider This is an editorial series by WDAM General Manager Jama Killingsworth. Souce: WDAM

16 hrs ago

One bill ends the prohibition restricting Mississippi's microbreweries from selling their products on site, which means craft beer fans could tour a Mississippi brewery and buy their favorite flavor before they leave. South Carolina passed similar legislation a few years ago, and the number of craft brewers in that state has steadily increased.

