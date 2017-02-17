Commentary: This museum should be a m...

Commentary: This museum should be a must visit for Africans, Afro-Caribbean and others

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Derrick Miller Reason to visit: If Harriet Tubman got her face on US$20, would her image trigger any curiosity? Let us imagine January 16, 1865, Union General William T. Sherman issued a Special Field Order No 15 according to historians called "40 acres and a mule." It was the first form of reparation for families after the abolition of slavery to build their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would rename highway Rockabilly Way Feb 14 No mo Tracy 7
News Miss. lawmakers consider gas chamber, firing sq... Feb 11 Geezer 1
News 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ... Feb 8 Bill 1
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Feb 7 Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Feb 6 Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC