Celebrate Grammy week with gallery talks

Celebrate Grammy week with gallery talks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Bolivar Commercial

Gallery talks are informal and intimate discussions hosted by special guests and museum staff that highlight the significance of the Grammy Awards, special exhibits and artifacts, Grammy-winning and nominated artists, and Mississippi's impact on American music. Tuesday's talk will be Legacy of B.B. King by Malika Polk-Lee, B.B. King Museum Executive Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership 1 hr Our Opinion 7
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap 14 hr Learning 2
News United customers get temporary relief Sun Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 4 Eating Art 3
News Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,... Feb 3 jaden harriell 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC