Celebrate Grammy week with gallery talks
Gallery talks are informal and intimate discussions hosted by special guests and museum staff that highlight the significance of the Grammy Awards, special exhibits and artifacts, Grammy-winning and nominated artists, and Mississippi's impact on American music. Tuesday's talk will be Legacy of B.B. King by Malika Polk-Lee, B.B. King Museum Executive Director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.
