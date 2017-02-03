Campaign finance reports go digital
Searchable annual campaign finance reports for statewide officials became accessible online to the public for the first time this week on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website. The portal has been one of the election reform projects that Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann has been working to implement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
