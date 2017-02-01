Black Literary Suite 2017 will explore the Mississippi Renaissance
For many, Mississippi conjures images of civil-rights martyrs Emmett Till, Medgar Evers and the Freedom Summer trio of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner. Others may know the state as the birthplace of the blues and home to authors such as William Faulkner and Eudora Welty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Kansas.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|14 hr
|Mississippi Poverty
|6
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Wed
|Feed the Hungry
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Tue
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 30
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Jan 30
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC