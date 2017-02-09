Bills would empower Mississippi's leg...

Bills would empower Mississippi's legally weak governor

3 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Senate Bill 2567 would allow Gov. Phil Bryant to appoint the director of the Department of Mental Health, who is currently named by a freestanding board, while House Bill 1425 would allow the governor to veto any new regulation proposed by some boards. Meanwhile, House members also removed a block on House Bill 974 , which would let agency heads fire many state employees without going through civil service procedures.

