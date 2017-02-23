Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Southern Mississippi

Better Homes and GardensA Real Estate has added Wright Realty in Southern Mississippi to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Traditions, led by owners Walter and Tina Wright, will serve the Jackson, George and Greene counties, with a focus on Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, Vancleave, Gautier and Moss Point.

