Bernie Sanders coming to Miss. for march against Nissan
" Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and actor Danny Glover are coming to Mississippi to help bring attention to what organizers call poor working conditions at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Canton. The Clarion-Ledger reports that a local group called the Mississippi Alliance For Fairness at Nissan is helping to organize the "March on Mississippi."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in ...
|3 hr
|Bill
|1
|Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap
|Tue
|Go Paperless
|3
|TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership
|Mon
|Our Opinion
|7
|United customers get temporary relief
|Feb 5
|Care For Profits
|4
|Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr...
|Feb 4
|Bill
|1
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ...
|Feb 4
|Eating Art
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC