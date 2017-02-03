Bell joins Southern Bone and Joint Specialists
Hallie Bell, M.D., a board certified neurologist, has joined the staff of Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A. Bell received her a bachelor's degree in biology from Mississippi State University.
