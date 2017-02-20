Alex Bridges Deaton
According to authorities, a man wanted for murder in Mississippi may be in Oklahoma. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says that Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, could be involved in the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County.
