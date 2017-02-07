3 chances for lottery, but all could ...

3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in House

There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from 9 hrs ago, titled 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in House. In it, The Progress reports that:

But Speaker Philip Gunn opposes the game of chance and the proposals could die without ever coming up for debate. Democratic Rep. Steve Holland of Plantersville has tried to amend two bills to add a lottery.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bill

Columbus, MS

#1 3 hrs ago
Speaker Gunn, I am one or your supporters, but you are wrong, wrong, wrong on the lottery. And getting religion mixed up in the debate is also wrong. Our state is struggling financially, as you well know, with no hope of finding enough $$$ to bail us out of all of the needs. Why don't you allow the house to consider legislation for the lottery. You can add your most convincing arguments to the debate, but if you can't convince your fellow representatives to go along with you, step out of the way. Our roads are atrocious, the low income people are suffering, schools, Medicaid; need I say more.
Bill Clements
Clay Co.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers oppose intervention on flag flap Tue Go Paperless 3
News TPSD, CREATE honored for their partnership Mon Our Opinion 7
News United customers get temporary relief Feb 5 Care For Profits 4
News Lottery bill clears Mississippi House panel, pr... Feb 4 Bill 1
News W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you Feb 4 Choices 7
News Our Opinion: Arts in Mississippi live to fight ... Feb 4 Eating Art 3
News Out cold: Winter weather causes traffic issues,... Feb 3 jaden harriell 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC