3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in House
There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from 9 hrs ago, titled 3 chances for lottery, but all could fizzle in House. In it, The Progress reports that:
But Speaker Philip Gunn opposes the game of chance and the proposals could die without ever coming up for debate. Democratic Rep. Steve Holland of Plantersville has tried to amend two bills to add a lottery.
#1 3 hrs ago
Speaker Gunn, I am one or your supporters, but you are wrong, wrong, wrong on the lottery. And getting religion mixed up in the debate is also wrong. Our state is struggling financially, as you well know, with no hope of finding enough $$$ to bail us out of all of the needs. Why don't you allow the house to consider legislation for the lottery. You can add your most convincing arguments to the debate, but if you can't convince your fellow representatives to go along with you, step out of the way. Our roads are atrocious, the low income people are suffering, schools, Medicaid; need I say more.
Bill Clements
Clay Co.
