Wicker named to Senate Republican Leadership Team
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday that Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., will serve as a counsel to the Majority Leader in the 115th Congress. "I am honored to continue serving on the Senate Republican leadership team," Wicker said in an issued statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|14 hr
|Frank
|3
|Miss st basketball
|Wed
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC