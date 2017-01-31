Western Union settles anti-fraud case...

Western Union settles anti-fraud case with Mississippi

Western Union money transfer service will implement an anti-fraud program and pay Mississippi $53,180 in a settlement with the state, Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday. As part of a settlement with Mississippi, 48 other states and the District of Columbia, Western Union agreed to devise a plan to detect and prevent incidents where consumers become victims of fraud when they use Western Union to wire money to scammers, Hood said in a press release.

