Western Union settles anti-fraud case with Mississippi
Western Union money transfer service will implement an anti-fraud program and pay Mississippi $53,180 in a settlement with the state, Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday. As part of a settlement with Mississippi, 48 other states and the District of Columbia, Western Union agreed to devise a plan to detect and prevent incidents where consumers become victims of fraud when they use Western Union to wire money to scammers, Hood said in a press release.
