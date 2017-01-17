Video: Ingalls Awards STEM Grants
Ingalls Shipbuilding awards over $100,000 in STEM grants to 28 schools in Mississippi and Alabama. Teachers from schools in Harrison, Jackson, and Hancock counties accepted checks ranging from $700 to $5,000 earlier this morning.
