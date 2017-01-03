Updated Traffic: Drivers urged to avo...

Updated Traffic: Drivers urged to avoid icy roads

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - Many roads in the Jackson metro area and state-wide have iced over. At 8:30 p.m. Friday MDOT said I-20 East was closed at Norrell Road in Hinds County .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
News Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates Dec 13 Reality 11
News Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t... Dec 11 lol 5
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec 9 Not New Taxpayers 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,703,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC