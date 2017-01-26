Two metro men plead guilty to human t...

Two metro men plead guilty to human trafficking for prostitution

14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Two metro men, Jason Ward and Devondra McFall, were arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking. A Ridgeland police officer was making a traffic stop early in the morning on March 31, 2016 when he got information about a possible prostitution ring at the Quality Inn.

