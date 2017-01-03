Tulane planning to close central Miss...

Tulane planning to close central Mississippi campus

15 hrs ago

The Clarion-Ledger reports that University President Michael A. Fitts and the dean of continuing studies, Suri Duitch, emailed students Thursday. They said the School of Continuing Studies in the Jackson suburb of Madison will close at the end of the spring semester.

