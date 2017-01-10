Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
Gov. Phil Bryant announced that President Donald Trump declared Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties as federal disaster areas Wednesday afternoon after tornadoes swept through the Pine Belt. "I would like to thank President Trump's administration for its exceptionally quick response to our Mississippians in need," Bryant said in an issued statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|10 hr
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|12 hr
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|13 hr
|Muzicone
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Tue
|Time
|1
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 23
|Time
|1
|Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres...
|Jan 23
|Hard work
|5
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC