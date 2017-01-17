Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 4
Trees and debris cover the ground after a tornado tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg, Miss., area early Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Mayor Johnny DuPree has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which reported "significant injuries" and structural damage.
