Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 3
Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said rescuers are still searching the stricken area for more possible victims. Flynn said "massive damage" was reported in a three-county area that was struck by a tornado at around 4 a.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting Interstate 59 north of Hattiesburg is closed due to debris.
