Tornado damage in Mt. Olive, Mississippi. Source: WDAM
Survey teams were sent to Claiborne, Jefferson, Lincoln, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Covington, Lamar and Forrest counties where damage was found after the storms. A total of 7 tornadoes occurred during the severe weather event on January 2nd, 2017.
