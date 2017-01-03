This could be a lucky year for lottery bills
Day 1 of the 2017 legislative session has already brought two lottery bills, both filed by Rep. Alyce G. Clarke, D-Jackson. One bill would establish the "Mississippi Lottery for Education" and have it administered by the Gaming Commission.
