Teacher prep program gets funding boost

The Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program received $28 million on Wednesday to sustain the program, which trains future educators at the state's two largest universities, until 2021. The latest funding commitment marks a total investment of $42.1 million by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation over 10 years into METP, a collaborative teacher preparation program at the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University that provides scholarships and an honors college-type experience for top students.

