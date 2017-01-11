Tate Reeves says he expects education funding report within days
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he expects a consulting firm to submit its recommendations for changing Mississippi's education funding formula in about a week or so. The Republican said lawmakers still plan to rewrite the formula during the current legislative session.
