Study concludes state losing up to $122 million by not taxing remote sales - Mississippi Business...
Mississippi lost between $105.6 million and $122.7 million in tax revenue in 2016 by people making remote purchases, such as through catalogs or on the internet, where they did not have to pay taxes, according to a new study by the University Research Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|7 hr
|Non Profit Paper
|6
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|8 hr
|Eating Arts
|2
|United customers get temporary relief
|Mon
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Mon
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC