Students are doing something about debris on Ship Island

In November, 120 Coast high school and college students participated in a program that hauled piles of trash and even car parts off Ship Island, and a federal grant will ensure more students follow. The project was highlighted in a blog this week by Caitlin Wessel, regional coordinator for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Debris Program for the Gulf of Mexico.

