State, federal Medicaid debates close...

State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from 2 hrs ago, titled State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

In the short term, Mississippi legislators have to handle a nearly $90 million deficit in the state's funding. Any cuts trigger decreases in federal matching funds and cuts to providers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Common sense

Tupelo, MS

#1 3 hrs ago
Providing health care to people that can not afford children on robs from intelligent people and gives it to the ignorant. It makes for less intelligent children and over populated the land with ignorance.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Daily

Tupelo, MS

#2 39 min ago
The paperboys have condemned the governor for refusing Obama's temporary health care monies and now the welfare and free health care will costs the working families billions in taxes and higher insurance premiums and health care. Your are entitled to work and feed your own unplanned children. The owner of the daily journal should share the wealth in their bank account. There should not be any hungry children in Tupelo nor north Mississippi with Create's milions in the bank.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ... Sat Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) Sat Phantom In The Fo... 62
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Fri He is a POS 4
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Fri Justin 1
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... Jan 25 Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week Jan 25 Madonna Followers 6
News Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS Jan 25 Muzicone 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,840 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC