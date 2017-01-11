Speaker pushes restrictions on Missis...

Speaker pushes restrictions on Mississippi campaign spending

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Speaker Philip Gunn took a campaign finance bill by the hand and escorted it through the Mississippi House Wednesday, a year after his top lieutenants mugged a similar measure. Representatives voted 102-13 to pass House Bill 479 and send it to the Senate for more work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Mon The Stealth 4
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
News Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve... Dec 14 memory 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC