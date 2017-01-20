South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
Woodrow Melvin Clark, 51, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, by the Gulfport Police Department on charges of possession of meth and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Amanda Michelle Mason, 26, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
