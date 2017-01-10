South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 24, 2017
Jacob McMurrin, 29, was arrested Jan. 24, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of retaliation against a public servant. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no insurance, reckless driving, DUI other substance, no driver's license, simple domestic violence, malicious mischief and possession of paraphernalia.
