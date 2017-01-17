South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 19, 2017
Jessie Reyer, 28, was arrested Jan. 19, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny. He already is serving a sentence for transfer of a controlled substance.
