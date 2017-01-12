South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 12, 2017

Christopher Myers, 39, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and a probation violation. Amanda Lienhardt, 33, was arrested Jan. 12, 2017, after she was surrendered by the bonding company on charges of grand larceny, and two counts of credit card fraud stemming from a Nov. 3, 2016, arrest.

