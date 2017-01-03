'South and West' by Joan Didion
Even in raw form, Didion's voice surpasses other writers' in "elegance and clarity," Nathaniel Rich astutely observes in his introduction to Didion's notebooks from her 1970 trip to Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi and much shorter 1976 musings about her California youth. Didion's notes display her characteristic verbal power: details such as "bananas would rot, and harbor tarantulas" punctuate this short volume.
