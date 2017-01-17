Some praise, others criticize Bryant's call for lottery
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant received some praise and some criticism for his 2017 State of the State speech, which he gave Tuesday night at the Capitol: State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said she agreed with Bryant's call for legislators to be careful with spending. Fitch said she wants a state constitutional amendment that would tighten the budget process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|4 hr
|Frank
|3
|Miss st basketball
|16 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC