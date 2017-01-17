Some praise, others criticize Bryant'...

Some praise, others criticize Bryant's call for lottery

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant received some praise and some criticism for his 2017 State of the State speech, which he gave Tuesday night at the Capitol: State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, a Republican, said she agreed with Bryant's call for legislators to be careful with spending. Fitch said she wants a state constitutional amendment that would tighten the budget process.

