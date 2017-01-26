Sid Salter: Amazon sales tax negotiation was a victory for taxpayers, small business

The political tea leaves were rather easy to read on the topic of last week's blockbuster announcement that Amazon was the first major online retailer to volunteer to begin collecting Mississippi's 7 percent sales tax - technically a "use tax" - on Feb. 1. The issue had been gaining steam for years. But the intersection of falling political dominoes in surrounding states and the realization that Mississippi could no longer forego millions in state revenue due the state that brought the issue to a head.

