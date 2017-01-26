Sid Salter: Amazon sales tax negotiation was a victory for taxpayers, small business
The political tea leaves were rather easy to read on the topic of last week's blockbuster announcement that Amazon was the first major online retailer to volunteer to begin collecting Mississippi's 7 percent sales tax - technically a "use tax" - on Feb. 1. The issue had been gaining steam for years. But the intersection of falling political dominoes in surrounding states and the realization that Mississippi could no longer forego millions in state revenue due the state that brought the issue to a head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|1 hr
|Common sense
|6
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Jan 25
|Madonna Followers
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC